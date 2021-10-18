RoundGlass Sports set to launch Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva to be appointed the technical director

RoundGlass Sports is set to launch a Tennis Academy with Aditya Sachdeva to be appointed as the technical director. Aditya is a well-known coach in the Indian circuit, with more than 20 years of experience at the top level, during which he has produced top players like Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan.

RoundGlass Sports is delighted to announce that it is ready to take the leap into tennis and redefine talent development in the sport in India.

The RoundGlass Tennis Academy will launch with Aditya Sachdeva at the helm as Technical Director. A reputed coach with more than 20 years of top-level experience, Aditya has coached and developed nearly two dozen national champions. Ten of his students have represented India in the prestigious Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup (former Federation Cup) competitions; Yuki Bhambri (Best ATP ranking #83), Karman Thandi (Best WTA ranking #196), Divij Sharan, and Vijayant Malik are some of Sachdeva’s students.

Sunny (Gurpreet) Singh, Founder, RoundGlass, said: “In addition to football and hockey, we are happy to add tennis to our portfolio with the launch of RoundGlass Tennis Academy. We want to transform tennis in India by offering best-in-class training and give children the opportunity to explore their potential in the sport. The Academy will ensure overall development of the players through the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing, core to RoundGlass Sports. Aditya Sachdeva brings with him significant coaching experience, having produced some of the best tennis players in the country, and we are proud to have him lead the Academy.”

Sachdeva said about the launch of the Academy: “At RoundGlass Tennis Academy, we aim to develop world-class players and create role models for the next generation. With our proprietary systems, processes and focus on Wholistic Wellbeing, we aspire to be one of Asia’s premier training academies by 2025.”

The on-court action in the RoundGlass Tennis Pay & Play scheme kicked off earlier this year at the Chandigarh Club. The scheme was quickly oversubscribed, given the demand for quality coaching in the region, and has been operating successfully while following proper COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Academy, expected to become fully operational by the end of the year, will offer 100% scholarship to a maximum of 20 young players based on its proprietary screening process and selection trials. Details about the selection trials process will be communicated in the coming weeks. The objective of the program is to develop these boys and girls into world-class tennis players capable of competing on the international circuit.

To compliment the tennis Academy, RoundGlass Sports plans to open several Development Centers and Grassroots Centers across Punjab as part of its overall vision to redefine tennis coaching and create role models for the next generation of players.

About RoundGlass Tennis Academy

RoundGlass Tennis Academy is on a mission to develop, nurture, and showcase talent through tennis in diverse communities of India. The vision is to be the leading tennis organization that harnesses the power of tennis to promote education, health, and wellness of the youth and to create the next generation of tennis heroes and community leaders.

About RoundGlass Sports

RoundGlass Sports is transforming sports in the state of Punjab by creating an environment that’s both desirable and equitable, building infrastructure, training, and motivation through an Academy and a Grassroots program to help players reach their full potential.

Our focus is on bringing world-class standards to RoundGlass Punjab FC and the RoundGlass sports academies which will support the development of talent in football, hockey, and tennis, underpinned by the principles of holistic wellbeing.