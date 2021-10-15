Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crash out of men's doubles quarters at Indian Wells

Today at 3:48 PM
The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, losing out to the Russian pair of Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev. In the last competition at Sofia, Bopanna had partnered Pakistan's Aisam Qureshi.
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat in the men's doubles competition in the ATP event at the BNP Paribas Open. Playing in the quarters, the unseeded pair lost to the Russian pair of Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4.
Earlier, the world no. 49 Bopanna and Shapovalov had beaten Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-5, 6-3. Although in the previous event at Sofia the Indian had revived his old partnership with Pakistani Aisam Qureshi, and reached the round of 16 there too. The duo had lost to Oliver Marach and Phillipp Oswald of Austria 2-6, 7-6(1), 10-7.
Talking about the quarters at the Indian Wells, the seventh seed team of John Peers of Australia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia stunned top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-2, 6-3. Ivan Dodig and Brazil's Marcelo Melo won against the Italian pair of Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego in three sets, 6-3, 4-6,10-8. In the last quarter of the day, Germany's Tim Puetz and Michael Venus of New Zealand defeated Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau of Romania 6-4, 6-2.
