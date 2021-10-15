Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crash out of men's doubles quarters at Indian Wells

Talking about the quarters at the Indian Wells, the seventh seed team of John Peers of Australia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia stunned top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-2, 6-3. Ivan Dodig and Brazil's Marcelo Melo won against the Italian pair of Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego in three sets, 6-3, 4-6,10-8. In the last quarter of the day, Germany's Tim Puetz and Michael Venus of New Zealand defeated Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau of Romania 6-4, 6-2.