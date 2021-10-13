ATP 250 event Maharashtra Open called off for second year in a row

For the second time in a row, India's only ATP 250 event, the Maharashtra Open has been called off. The organisers, Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) were hoping to schedule the tournament in February next year, but the travel restrictions in place due to Covid-19 have proved to be a problem again.

“We have been in discussion with the ATP for the last few months. In order to finalise the 2022 calendar, they wanted a commitment from us four-five months before the event,” the tournament director and MSLTA vice president Prashant Sutar told the Times of India.

“The important thing was India being on the red list of many countries. This means players going back from India would have to quarantine for 14 days.

“We are expecting that by November India will be off that list. But they said that would be too late. We were even prepared to host the tournament without spectators, for TV only. But without any word from the government, we cannot plan.”