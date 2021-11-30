Ramkumar Ramanathan wins first singles tennis title at Challenger tournament in Bahrain

On his route to the final, Ramanathan beat Great Britain’s Jay Clarke in the semis, Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal in the quarters, Croatia’s Duje Ajdukovic in the second round, and Ukraine’s Vladyslav Orlov. On the other hand, another Indian in the fray, Arjun Kadhe lost in the qualifying round, while Mukund Sasikumar and the fifth-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran, lost in the opening rounds.