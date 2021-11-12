Sumit Nagal undergoes hip surgery, to be out of action for few months

Today at 7:30 PM
India's premier singles tennis player Sumit Nagal will be out of action for a few months after he underwent hip surgery in Germany. Nagal, who is touted as the next big thing in Indian tennis, and represented India at Tokyo Olympics, had been struggling with a right hip injury for a long time now.
Due to the same reason he had to pull out of India's Davis Cup tie against Finland in September. He was also advised to not play on the hard courts. “As a lot of you guys know I was struggling with my right hip the whole season, I was not left with too many options as I tried every procedure,” Sumit Nagal wrote on social media.
The 24-year-old, after making it to the senior circuit, famously took off a set against Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open. The next year, he became the first Indian to win an opening-round match at a Grand Slam in seven years. He had also achieved a career-high ranking of world no.122 in August 2020, and was raned 137 at the start of the year. But due to various factors, he slipped to 217.
When he returns on the court, he will maintain his current ranking, due to the ‘protected ranking’ provision - which allows players to keep their current ranking for the duration of their injury.
