    2021 St Petersburg Open | Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov duo crash out in semi-finals

    This was Rohan Bopanna's first semi-final appearance in 2021

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:25 PM

    The Indo-Canadian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost to fourth-seeded Hugo Nys-Andrey Golubev in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2021 St. Petersburg Open. Even though the pair staged a great comeback in the second set, the opponents were too strong to give away the match.

    Rohan Bopanna’s year had been pretty disappointing so far, with the Tennis star crashing out in the quarter-final of the 2021 French Open, while he also failed to make a cut to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    However, with the Tennis star qualifying for the semi-final alongside Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, the Indian star finally had the opportunity to break the jinx and win his first title of the year. However, the prospects were shattered after the pair lost to Hugo Nys-Andrey Golubev in the last four clash.

    The 45th ranked doubles player in the world, along with his partner lost the first set convincingly but managed to make a stunning comeback in the second, winning it 6-2. However, the spirited fight meant nothing at the end, as their opponents claimed the third set convincingly, with the final scores reading 4-6, 6-2, 4-10.

    This was incidentally the first time that Rohan Bopanna had reached the semi-final of a tournament in 2021. The pair had defeated the Russian duo of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 in the quarter-final to progress to the last four stages.

