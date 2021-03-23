2021 Tokyo Olympics | Only best players should represent India at the Games, opines Leander Paes

Today at 9:05 PM
Indian Tennis star Leander Paes feels that only the best players in the country should be playing in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with him also preparing for the same. The legendary player is preparing for his eighth appearance at the Games, since his debut during the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Leander Paes has by far been the most successful Tennis player from India, having won an Olympics gold medal as well as claimed 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, including one in each of the four slams. Having already competed in seven Olympics, starting from the 1996 Atlanta Games, he is eyeing an eighth appearance in Tokyo, later this year.
The former Davis Cup team captain is currently gearing up for the upcoming season, with his focus on the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Games. In an event attended by the stalwart in Mumbai, Paes stated that he feels only the best players in the country should be playing in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"I am aware of the French Open, the Wimbledon and also the Olympics. The three big ones in the near future and that's what I will be focusing on. I have always been a patriot and believe that the only best players should represent the country,” the 47-year-old said while referring to the Olympics,” said Leander Paes, as reported by TOI.
As a matter of fact, 2020 was supposed to be Leander Paes’ last year before drawing curtains to his career, but the Covid-19 pandemic stalled operations for greater part of the year. The tennis star has begun training last week after the hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
"By the end of 2019, I was jaded and tired from all the travelling and playing at the highest level. The enforced lockdown helped me spend quality time with my dad, my mom, my daughter and I was rejuvenated. I have begun training hard, back to my diet and have lost 6 kgs in three weeks. I am getting back into my rhythm,” added the legendary player.
