2021 Tokyo Olympics | Ankita Raina to partner Sania Mirza at the Games

“With great honour and pride, I inform you that I have been selected to represent India at the Olympics in the women’s doubles category, partnering Sania Mirza. The effort and hard work put in all these years have been fruitful with your invaluable support and encouragement! I take this opportunity to express my immense gratitude to ONGC corporation. I will do my best to make India proud,” stated Ankita Raina, in a post shared by her employers, ONGC.