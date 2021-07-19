2021 Tokyo Olympics | Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina leave for Tokyo

Today at 12:39 PM
The Indian duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are now on their way to Tokyo, with them leaving for the Games village from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad. It was earlier this month that their qualification for the Olympics was officially confirmed for the women’s doubles event.
Sania Mirza made her Olympics debut at the 2008 Beijing Games, while she came within sniffing distance of a bronze medal win in Rio (2016) alongside mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna. Set to appear at the mega event for the fourth time, this might well be her last chance to add an Olympic medal to her tally.
Sumit Nagal, who also qualified for 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s singles event recently after the withdrawal of a few players, will be joining Sania and Ankita at the Games village soon. The Tennis events in Tokyo will begin on July 24 and end on August 1, at the Ariake Tennis Park.
