Davis Cup 2022 | India to play Denmark in World Group I play-offs at home

The Indian team will host Danish counterparts in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off on March 4 and 5, the ITF announced on Sunday. Apart from India and Denmark, 22 other nations will also be competing in the World Group play-offs, from whom 12 winners will progress to World Group I ties. The losers will be demoted to the Group II ties though. On the other hand, next year's qualifiers and the play-offs will take place in March. India-Denmark tie is set to feature one doubles and four singles matches. For now, Ramkumar Ramanathan is the highest placed singles player at 185, followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and Sumit Nagal (218). In the doubles section, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are ranked 43 and 119, respectively. Holger Rune is the top-ranked player from Denmark -- world no. 104, followed by Mikael Torpegaard at world No. 227. Frederik Nielsen is ranked world no. 94 in doubles. Meanwhile, India had dropped to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in September. Historically, India have finished runners-up thrice in the competition -- 1966, 1974 and 1987.