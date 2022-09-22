Sharath Kamal aims to qualify for team event at 2024 Paris Olympics

The most renowned table tennis player in India, Sharath Kamal, who won three gold medals at CWG 2022, now wants to assist his country in reaching the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. He wants to see his nation earn a spot in the team competition in 2024 as well apart from individual qualifications.

"In 2024, we'll try to qualify as the men's team has a good chance to win a medal. We missed out on qualifying the last time but now I think we have good momentum. If we keep it up, we'll qualify for Olympics as well and we hope we win medals in that as well," Sharath stated. Sharath is in Surar to compete in the National Games.

A career is useless without a goal, and Sharath is the epitome of a methodical approach to achieving his goals.

"All these years I set up a goal and I work for it. After the 2016 Olympic Games, I felt that I have to perform better in Asian Games 2018 and after that, in the 2020 Olympics the target was to win a medal. "But I lost in the round of 32. I am able to set targets and that is helping me work in the right direction," he said.

The 10-time national champion feels that there is always a second chance if a goal is not accomplished the first time around.

"There is always this goal that if I missed out on something I get the chance to do it later. For example, I won the singles medal in 2006 CWG and when I won a bronze in 2018, I wished I had won gold" said Sharath, who in addition to winning the mixed doubles and team gold medals in Birmingham this year, reclaimed that championship.

"The World championships are being held at the same time as the National Games. So, the organizers conducted the Table Tennis event here a bit early. "It is really nice of them, and we also appreciate and feel good about playing our matches. It is a good practice for our World championships," said the 40-year-old Sharath.

Sharath is participating in the National Games for the first time in 11 years.

"I last played the National Games in 2011 and now I have come to play another edition. It feels nice to see the arrangements here, not only for the top-level players but also for all players present here," he said.