WTT Contender Muscat 2022 | Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai advance into the semi finals of men's doubles

Al Jassasi Bader and Mutawa Mohammed Al, a local couple from Oman, were defeated in the quarterfinals by Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 12-10) in a 14-minute barrage to advance to the semi-finals. Next, for a spot in the finals, the Chinese team of Guankai Niu and Linwei Sai will compete against the World No. 38 pair from India.