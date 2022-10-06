ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2022 | Indian women's campaign ends in pre-quarterfinals after loss to Taipei

The World Table Tennis Championship run of the Indian women's team came to an end on Wednesday as they were defeated 0-3 by Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals. It was always going to be a tough ask for the Indian women against the Taipei team, but they ended the tie without a win.

The team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Diya Chitale went down in their individual singles matches, which caused them to give up the Round of 16 ties. Manika, whose performance has been inconsistent throughout the competition, was no match for Chen Szu-Yu, the world's number 22 player, and the Indian was defeated dismally 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11). Indian mixed doubles gold medalist Sreeja, who was behind 1-0 after failing to pass world number 35 Ching I-Ching, lost the match 1-3. (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11). These teams really got into it at Session 2 here at #ITTFWorlds2022 🥵 pic.twitter.com/m9LPGNuXhx — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) October 5, 2022 Chitale battled valiantly and came near to delivering India its first victory in the match, but the young man was defeated 2-3 by Liu Hsing-Yin (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11). The Indian team won against Egypt and the Czech Republic but lost to Germany in the group stage. On Thursday, the men's Indian squad will play China in the round of 16. It will be a tough ask for the Indian men's team too, against the world no.1 side, China. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here