ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 | Indian men lose to France, to face China in round of 16

As far as the tie against France is concerned, world No. 30 Alexis Lebrun defeated teenager Manav Thakkar in the opening match by scores of 11-6, 11-8, and 11- 8. The younger brother of Alexis Lebrun, Felix Lebrun, 16, shocked bronze medalist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with a score of 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-6) in the second encounter.

Harmeet Desai, the national game's champion, next engaged Jules Rolland in a combative battle but finally fell short 3-2 (13-11, 11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11) and had to relinquish the tie. The men's table tennis team, on the other hand, finished with seven points in four ties after winning its previous three games, including a spectacular victory over Germany's second-seeded team.

These teams of women are ready to leave it all on the line in the #ITTFWorlds2022 Round of 16 🤩 Who are you supporting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jWEhke4YVa

As one of the top third-placed teams in the group stages, it assured that India moved to the knockout stages by placing them third in Group 2. Additionally, the Indian women's team has advanced to the round of 16. Come the pre-quarters, India has their task cut out against the best team in the world, China. On the other hand, the women would fancy their chances against Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters.