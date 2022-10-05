    More Options

    ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 | Indian men lose to France, to face China in round of 16

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 | Indian men lose to France, to face China in round of 16

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:39 PM

    The French team defeated the Indian men's table tennis team 0-3 in their last Group 2 match on Tuesday at the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 in Chengdu, China. India still managed to progress to the next round, courtesy solid showing in the group stages, having beaten Germany previously.

    As far as the tie against France is concerned, world No. 30 Alexis Lebrun defeated teenager Manav Thakkar in the opening match by scores of 11-6, 11-8, and 11- 8. The younger brother of Alexis Lebrun, Felix Lebrun, 16, shocked bronze medalist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with a score of 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-6) in the second encounter.

    Harmeet Desai, the national game's champion, next engaged Jules Rolland in a combative battle but finally fell short 3-2 (13-11, 11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11) and had to relinquish the tie. The men's table tennis team, on the other hand, finished with seven points in four ties after winning its previous three games, including a spectacular victory over Germany's second-seeded team.

    As one of the top third-placed teams in the group stages, it assured that India moved to the knockout stages by placing them third in Group 2. Additionally, the Indian women's team has advanced to the round of 16. Come the pre-quarters, India has their task cut out against the best team in the world, China. On the other hand, the women would fancy their chances against Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down