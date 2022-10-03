ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 | G Sathiyan takes India to surprise win over Germany
Today at 12:05 PM
In their Group 2 match against Germany on Sunday at the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 in Chengdu, China, the Indian men's table tennis team pulled off a significant shock by defeating the second-seeded Germans 3-1. G Sathiyan was the star of the clash for the Indian team.
G Sathiyan ranked 37th in the world and a bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Benedikt Duda, ranked one position higher, 3-2 (11-13, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9) to give the Indian table tennis team a 1-0 advantage. The following round, however, saw Germany regain the lead when world No. 9 Qiu Dang defeated freshly anointed National Games champion Harmeet Desai 3-1. (7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 3-11).
Manav Thakkar, who is ranked 142nd in the world, then performed admirably for India by defeating Ricardo Walther, who is ranked 68 positions above him, 3-1. (13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10). In an exciting finish to the match, the in-form G Sathiyan defeated Qiu Dang 3-2 (10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9) to give India the victory. G Sathiyan was 2-0 down in the rubber at one point, much as in his first encounter.
With neither player giving the other an inch, G Sathiyan and Dang swapped points nonstop in the championship game. Under duress, the Indian scored the final two points to give his side the draw. With four points, the Indian men are currently ranked second in Group 2. On Monday, they will play Kazakhstan.
The women's team, meanwhile, defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 to win their first match of the competition. Hana Matelova was defeated in the opening set by world No. 44 Manika Batra 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8). Sreeja Akula, the national champion, defeated Marketa Sevcikova 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-8) to give India a two-match advantage.
Diya Chitale, a teenager, defeated Katerina Tomanovska 3-1 (11-13, 15-13, 12-10, 14-12) to earn the team's full two points. The women's squad will play Egypt next since it is now second in Group 5. India must place first or second in their group to advance to the round of 1
