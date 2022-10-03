ITTF World Team Championship Finals 2022 | Indian women's team makes it to knockouts after win over Egypt

The win now means that the women's team finished second in Group 5 with five points, behind Germany. The men's team too has almost assured themselves of a spot in the round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan in their third Group 2 tie. CWG bronze-medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Denis Zholudev 3-0 (11-1, 11-9, 11-5) in the first match. The world No.28 Kirill Gerassimenko won 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-9) against Harmeet Desai.