India wins twelve medals at ITTF AI Watani Para Championships
Today at 3:37 PM
At the ITTF Para Championships in Al-Watani, India won a total of 12 medals, including four gold. Bhavina Patel, a Paralympic medalist, and Sonalben Patel each won three medals, including two golds, while India won its fourth gold medal in men's singles C7-9, with Jaydev Barve taking first place.
At the recently ended ITTF Para Championships in Al-Watani, Jordan, India won a total of 12 medals, including four gold. Bhavina Patel, a Paralympic medalist, and Sonalben Patel each won three medals, including two golds. Bhavina and Sonal won gold in their individual C4 and C3 singles events before teaming up to win the C10 women's doubles title.
India won its fourth gold medal in men's singles C7-9, with Jaydev Barve taking first place. India also won four silver and four bronze medals in addition to four gold medals. Sonal Patel and her spouse Ramesh Chaudhary won mixed doubles C4-7 silver first, followed by Jashvant and Bhavina in mixed doubles C10.
Gold
Bhavina Patel (WS C4)
Sonalben patel(WS C3)
Jaydev Barve (WS C7-9)
Sonal/ Bhavina (WD C10)
Silver
Ramesh Chaudhary/ Sonal (XD C4-7)
Jashvant Chaudhary/ Bhavina (XD C10)
Jashvant/ Ramesh (MD C8)
Bhavika/ Artis 🇹🇷 (WD C14-20)
Bronze
Raj A. Alagar (MS C5)
Javed Khan (MS C7)
Yogesh Kumar (MS C10) Yogesh/ Anshul Agarwal (MD C8)
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.