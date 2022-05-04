Manika Batra achieves career-best ranking of 38
Today at 4:05 PM
Manika Batra of India has gained ten places in the current ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings to earn a career-high rating of 38 in women's singles. Batra debuted in the top 50 earlier this year, rising to 46th in March, her past career-high; she is also the highest-ranked Indian at the moment.
Manika Batra, 26, is India's top-ranked women's singles table tennis player, followed by Archana Kamath, who climbed 26 places this week to 66th. The two Indian table tennis players in the top 100 are Sreeja Akula (68th) and Reeth Tennison (97th). Sutirtha Mukherjee, a Tokyo Olympian, lost 22 places to 119th place. Ayhika Mukherjee has also dropped six places to 121st.
Batra is also ranked in the top ten in both mixed and women's doubles. In the women's doubles standings, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, who won bronze at the WTT Star Contender Doha in March, remained in fourth place. The next best-ranked Indian team is Sutirtha and Ayhika, which is rated 29th.
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, silver medalists at the WTT Contender Doha 2022, improved to sixth place in mixed doubles. The WTT Contender Muscat finalists Archana Kamath and Harmeet Desai stayed in the 22nd place in the mixed doubles rankings. Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the men's singles, has moved up five places to 34th. G Sathiyan has jumped one spot ahead of his older colleague Sharath Kamal, who is now 37th.
The top five Indians in the global singles rankings are Manush Shah (109), Snehit Suravajjula (114), and Manav Thakkar (115). The highest-ranked Indian men's doubles pair is G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, who are 28th, and Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal, who is 35th.
