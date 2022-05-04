Manika Batra achieves career-best ranking of 38

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, silver medalists at the WTT Contender Doha 2022, improved to sixth place in mixed doubles. The WTT Contender Muscat finalists Archana Kamath and Harmeet Desai stayed in the 22nd place in the mixed doubles rankings. Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the men's singles, has moved up five places to 34th. G Sathiyan has jumped one spot ahead of his older colleague Sharath Kamal, who is now 37th.