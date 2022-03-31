WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath settle for a bronze in women's doubles

Batra and Kamath, the second seeds in the women's doubles event, had a strong showing in Doha. In the quarterfinals, the Indian pair defeated Hong Kong's Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching, both members of the Hong Kong team who won bronze in Tokyo 2020. India's top-ranked women's and men's singles players, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, were both eliminated in the round of 16 in women's and men's singles, respectively.