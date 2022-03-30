WTT Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra ousted in women's singles pre-quarters

The women's singles journey of the Indian table tennis player Manika Batra at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 concluded in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Batra, ranked 48 in the world, was no match for world No. 17 Ying Han of Germany, a silver medalist in the women's team event at Rio 2016.

In the women's single's main draw, Manika Batra was the sole Indian player. She lost to Ying Han 0-3 (11-5, 11-2, 11-4) in 18 minutes. In the quarterfinals of the women's doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeated Hong Kong's Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching. The Indian duo triumphed 3-1 (13-11, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11) to advance to the semi-finals, where they will play Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei. With Sathiyan Gnansekaran's loss in the pre-quarters, India's men's singles campaign came to an end on Tuesday. G Sathiyan, ranked 39th in the world, was defeated by world number 23, Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 3-1 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4). The other Indian in the men's singles, Sharath Kamal, was knocked out in the first round. Manika Batra and G Sathiyan had earlier lost the first mixed doubles match 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5) against Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles of Spain. Prior to this, none of the Indian players were able to make it to the main draw, from the three-round qualifiers.