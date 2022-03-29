WTT Star Contender Doha | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan advance in singles competition

Sharath Kamal, meanwhile, was eliminated in the round of 32 after losing to Dang Qui of Germany 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 3-11, 7-11). Batra and her partner Archana Kamath also advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's doubles. Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota of Hungary were beaten 3-1 by the Indian duo (10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5).