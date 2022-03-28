WTT Standout Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra in women's singles second round, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal win too

Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar had earlier lost their first men's doubles match 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5) to Alvaro Roubles and Ovidiu Ionescu of Spain and Romania. Sanil Shetty and Amalraj Anthony, the second Indian men's doubles combination, were also eliminated in the first round, falling 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-8) against Germany's Dang Qiu and Benedikt Duda.