WTT Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan settle for silver, Sharath Kamal bags bronze in men's singles
Today at 8:54 PM
Indian team of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra settled for a silver medal in the mixed doubles competition, while Sharath Kamal won a bronze, at the WTT Contender Doha 2022 on Thursday. Manika and Sathiyan lost to world no.1 pair of Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei 3-0 (4-11, 5-11, 3-11).
This was Sathiyan and Manika's third final after the Tokyo Olympics. They had earlier won the WTT Contender Budapest, and won a silver at the WTT Contender Tunis. This time around in Doha, the Chinese Taipei pair proved to be good for the Indians.
Prior to this, the Indian duo had beaten the world no.4 team of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 3-2. On the other hand, Sharath also lost his semis match Chinese Yuan Licen 4-3. He had previously beaten 33rd-ranked Croatian Tomislav Pucar in the quarters and, also the world No. 59 Lim Jonghoon of South Korea.
Manika and Sathiyan had crashed in their single's first rounds. Manika and her partner Archana Kamath too lost in the women's doubles quarters against Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei.
Now the Indian stars will be seen in action at the WTT Star Contender Doha, from March 25.
