WTT Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan enter mixed doubles final
Today at 3:43 PM
The Indian team of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan had a solid day at the office on Tuesday, and the duo stormed into the final of the WTT Contender Doha 2022 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha. The world no.7 pair defeated the world no.4 team of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 3-2.
Prior to this match, the Indian pair got the better of the Swedish pair of Christina Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8) in the quarters. Now the Indian team will play the Tokyo bronze-medalists and the world no.1 team of Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei.
Batra and Sathiyan had won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Budapest and silver at WTT Contender Tunis, last year. But, on the other hand, it was curtains for Batra in the women's doubles, as she along with Archana Kamath, who won the WTT Contender in Lasko last year, lost to Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua in the quarters.
The world no.6 pair lost to the team from Chinese Taipei 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-6). Meanwhile, world no.41, Sharath Kamal beat Lim Jonghoon of South Korea 3-1 in the round of 16 match. Now he will be up against Croatia's Tomislav Pucar, in the quarters. Unfortunately, Sathiyan crashed out of the singles competition against Yuan Licen of China in the first round of men’s singles.
