WTT Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan enter mixed doubles final

Batra and Sathiyan had won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Budapest and silver at WTT Contender Tunis, last year. But, on the other hand, it was curtains for Batra in the women's doubles, as she along with Archana Kamath, who won the WTT Contender in Lasko last year, lost to Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua in the quarters.