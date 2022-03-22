WTT Contender Doha 2022 | Manika Batra enters women's and mixed doubles quarters

The world No. 319 pair of Christina Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden will play Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran next. In the men's singles round of 32, Sharath Kamal, a four-time Olympian and world No. 34, defeated Qatar's Fahed Almughanne 3-0 (11-7, 15-13, 11-8) later in the day. In the round of 16, he will face world No. 59 Lim Jonghoon of South Korea.