WTT Contender Muscat | Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee falter in qualification rounds

With the exception of the doubles, Sutirtha Mukherjee, a Tokyo Olympian, was unable to advance to the main draw in singles. Sutirtha was defeated 3-0 by Yang Huijing of China after winning 3-1 and 3-2 over Leili Mostafavi and Tatiana Kukulkova, respectively. Sreeja Akula and Selena Selvakumar, the bronze medalists in Muscat, were blanked in the first round of the qualifications by Koh Kai Xin Pearlyn and Zhang Wanling.