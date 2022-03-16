WTT Grand Smash Singapore | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath falter in women's doubles quarters
Today at 7:08 PM
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath were eliminated from the women's doubles quarterfinals on Tuesday, ending India's participation at the premier WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022. Batra and Kamath lost to second seeds Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the quarterfinals 3-0. (11-7, 11-4, 11-8).
Against Hayata and Ito, the Indian table tennis couple offered a little fight and were defeated 3-0. (11-7, 11-4, 11-8). At the Singapore event, Batra and Kamath were the last Indians standing. Batra, who was eliminated in the first round of the singles tournament, also advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran but lost.
In the men's singles, G Sathiyan advanced to the second round, while Sharath Kamal was eliminated in the first round. Sathiyan and Kamal were eliminated in the men's doubles round of 16. Ayhika Mukherjee, who qualified for the women's singles main draw, was eliminated in the first round.
Starting this year, the Grand Smash is the highest-tier table tennis tournament on the yearly calendar, akin to Grand Slams in tennis. Every year, four Grand Smashes will be hosted in various cities. The inaugural Grand Smash, which culminates on Sunday, was decided to be held in Singapore from this year.
