WTT Grand Smash Singapore | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in women's doubles quarters, former ousted in mixed doubles

The Indian pair will now face Japanese second seeds Hina Hayata and Mima Ito, a two-time world championships silver medalist team, in the last eight. Batra's mixed doubles campaign, however, came to an end when she and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated 0-3 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6) by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching at the Singapore Sports Hub.