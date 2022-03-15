WTT Grand Smash Singapore | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in women's doubles quarters, former ousted in mixed doubles
Today at 5:01 PM
Manika Batra and her women's doubles partner Archana Kamath of India got to the quarter-finals of the WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022 on Monday. Batra and Kamath, who got a bye in the round of 32, defeated Singapore's Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru in round of 16, 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5).
The Indian pair will now face Japanese second seeds Hina Hayata and Mima Ito, a two-time world championships silver medalist team, in the last eight. Batra's mixed doubles campaign, however, came to an end when she and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated 0-3 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6) by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching at the Singapore Sports Hub.
Lin and Cheng are the top-seeded mixed doubles pair at the Singapore meeting. G Stahiyan and Sharath Kamal, India's men's doubles hope, couldn't give their best against South Korean second seeds Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon. The Indian team was eliminated after losing their second-round match 0-3 (7-11, 7-11, 6-11).
Sathiyan also exited the men's singles tournament after losing to South Korean player Lim Jonghoon 3-1 (3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11). Batra and Kamath, who competed in women's doubles on Monday, are the only Indian players still alive in the first Grand Smash competition. All the other players in the singles and doubles categories were ousted earlier.
