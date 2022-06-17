Paddler Archana Kamath files a lawsuit after removal from CWG squad

"Under the existing selection criteria, one of the members (Archana Kamath) falls outside the top four. The selection committee is convinced that the existing guidelines are flawed...However, in this transitionary phase, with an eye on a rich medal haul in Birmingham, we have included the said player in the team. She (Archana Kamath) is one half of the doubles pair (Manika the other) that is ranked No. 4 in the world and which will be the top seeds at the Commonwealth Games," the CoA had clarified in a statement.