Paddler Archana Kamath files a lawsuit after removal from CWG squad
Today at 1:40 PM
Over the last two weeks, the air around Indian table tennis has been murky at best, with paddlers unsure how to react to the selection procedure adopted by the CoA-run Table Tennis Federation of India. Till now a couple of players have already moved to the court, challenging the selection criteria.
As per a report in The Bridge, the TTFI's selection requirements were not met by Archana Kamath, the World's No. 4 paddler in women's doubles, and Manika Batra, who was included in the inaugural Commonwealth Games team.
"Under the existing selection criteria, one of the members (Archana Kamath) falls outside the top four. The selection committee is convinced that the existing guidelines are flawed...However, in this transitionary phase, with an eye on a rich medal haul in Birmingham, we have included the said player in the team. She (Archana Kamath) is one half of the doubles pair (Manika the other) that is ranked No. 4 in the world and which will be the top seeds at the Commonwealth Games," the CoA had clarified in a statement.
Archana was later dropped in place of Diya Chitale, who had also moved to the court, after being excluded from the squad. "The pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath did not deem it fit to even play in the open doubles in the 83rd Senior National championship (and that) questions their commitment to Doubles events," the CoA said.
"I am surprised that I was selected at the beginning of the month and within days my name was removed by the Federation," Kamath said.
"This would certainly affect the morale of any professional athlete and the decision-making process itself is questionable," Kamath added. Earlier players like Chitale, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, had also questioned the selection process.
"I am saddened by the sudden decision of the Table Tennis Federation of India to exclude me from the Indian women's table tennis team selected for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, at Birmingham. I have proven myself time and again and my performance at the international level is not even considered," Kamath said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.