WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan to lead Indian contingent
Today at 2:06 PM
From June 13 to 19, the WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 table tennis competition will take place in the Croatian capital. The tournament will assist Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Sharath Kamal to prepare better for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, which starts next month.
At the WTT Contender Zagreb, a 12-member Indian contingent, including six men and as many ladies, will compete. Except for Harmeet Desai and Diya Chitale, the list covers all of India's Birmingham-bound players. Sutirtha Mukherjee, a Tokyo Olympian, and Archana Kamath are also not on the entrance list for the Croatia competition.
The only Indians left in the main draw for Men's singles are world No. 34 G Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and world No. 38 Sharath Kamal. In the men's doubles tournament, the two top-ranked Indian table tennis players will also team-up. India's lone straight entrant for the women's singles main draw is Manika Batra, the world No. 39. The Indian star, on the other hand, will not compete in the women's doubles.
The mixed doubles team of Batra and Sathiyan are India's best hope for a medal in the Zagreb event. The mixed doubles duo is the only seeded Indians in the competition, having been seeded third. With the exception of mixed doubles, the main draw matches for men's and women's singles and doubles will begin on June 16. The qualifications will take place from June 13 to 15.
Men’s singles
Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal
Qualifiers - Manush Shah, Snehit Suravajjula, Sanil Shetty, Jeet Chandra
Women’s singles
Main draw - Manika Batra
Qualifiers - Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Ayhika Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Prapti Sen
Men’s doubles
Main draw - G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal
Qualifiers - Manush Shah/Snehit Suravajjula,
Women’s doubles
Qualifiers - Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison
Mixed doubles
Main draw - G Sathiyan/Manika Batra
