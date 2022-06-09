CWG 2022 | Diya Chitale replaces Archana Kamath in table tennis squad
Yesterday at 5:31 PM
Paddler Diya Chitale has been named to the Indian women's table tennis squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begins on July 28 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), chose the Indian table tennis squad for the Commonwealth games.
Diya Chitale, who is ranked third in the country in women's singles, was initially named as a reserve. Meanwhile, Archana Kamath, who is ranked 37th, was selected for the four-member core squad since she is the world No. 4 in women's doubles with Manika Batra, and the team was thought to have a greater medal chance.
Although the four-member Indian men's squad was selected based on existing criteria that included national ranks, the women's team was subject to final approval by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Following the answer from the SAI, the CoA's selection committee convened again on June 6 and, after further assessment, decided to drop Archana Kamath from the team and promote Diya Chitale to the main team. Swastika Ghosh was named to the reserve list. Chitale won the WTT Youth Contender Lima championship last month and has been a strong singles performer on the home circuit.
Manika Batra, India's top-ranked player worldwide, national champion Sreeja Akula, India's No. 2 Rishya Reeth, and No. 3 Diya Chitale are currently part of the women's squad. Swastika Ghosh, India's fourth-best player, will now play in the reserves. Former players Anindita Chakraborty and S Raman, who trains top-ranked Indian men's player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, have both been named as coaches for the Commonwealth Games' men's and women's teams, respectively.
In the men's singles, women's singles, and mixed doubles events at the Commonwealth Games 2022, each country can field up to three athletes. There will be two pairs of men's and women's doubles apiece. In last rendition of the CWG in Gold Coast, Australia, Indian table tennis players won all of the team events, returning with three gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals.
