Ayhika Mukherjee advances to quarters at WTT Feeder Budapest

The World No. 38-ranked Sharath Kamal had it easy against the World No. 69-ranked Felix Lebrun in the Round of 32 match winning comfortably 4-1 (3-11, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 12-14) to advance to the semifinals of the WTT Feeder Budapest competition, on Wednesday. Afterwards, Sharath Kamal will go to Birmingham to compete in the men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. The competition will begin on July 28.