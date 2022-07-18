WTT Champions 2022 | G Sathiyan lone Indian at biggest table tennis competition
Today at 10:35 AM
All eyes will be on Indian paddler G Sathiyan, as he is set to take part in the prestigious WTT Champions 2022 in Budapest, Hungary from July 18 onwards. It is the biggest competition in the World Table Tennis series and features only singles competition for the top 30 men and women players.
Sathiyan, ranked world no.35, will be up against no. 27 Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan in the opening round. Two-time Olympic champion Ma Long of China is expected to win the title, in a field that also includes Truls Moregard and Liang Jingkun, the world championship silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.
Unfortunately, there will be no representation by an Indian women's player in the competition. Otherwise, the line-up consists of Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Meng as the top seed and silver medallist Sun Yingsha, as well.
Meanwhile, Sathiyan had last participated at the WTT Contender Budapest last week, where he had partnered with Manika Batra in the mixed doubles competition. The duo had lost in the semis, against Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan. In the singles competition, he lost to Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the round of 32.
The WTT Champions 2022 will be the last competition for Sathiyan, prior to the Commonwealth Games, starting on July 28.
