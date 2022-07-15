G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal advance in singles at WTT Star Contender Budapest

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal each handed their opponents a 3-0 defeat in the men's singles competition. Feng yi-Hsin of Taiwan was defeated by the former, while Lubomir Pistej of Slovakia was defeated by the latter.

The men advanced to the Round 32 of the competition thanks to their uncontested victories. Sharath will compete against the current European Cup champion and World No. 6 Darko Jorgic of Slovenia, while Sathiyan will have to defeat Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany.

While Sathiyan and she defeated Khalid Assar and Yousra Helmy of Egypt 3-0, Batra was unable to advance further in the singles competition. The World No. 6 mixed doubles team will now compete against Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles of Spain in the quarterfinals.

Archana Kamath and Manika Batra, the World No. 4 duo, are also slated to compete today. They will face off against Liu Hsing-Yin and Cheng Hsien-Tzu. All of the competitors will be striving to finish strongly in this Budapest competition as they hope to place on the podium at the approaching Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.