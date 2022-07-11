Manika Batra and G Sathiyan in focus at WTT Star Contender Budapest 2022

Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra, rated 41st, is in the main draw of singles and will play in the women's doubles alongside Archana Kamath. Manika and Archana, who are ranked fourth in the world, earned bronze at the WTT Star Contender Doha earlier this year. Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, India's mixed doubles duo, have the highest chance of winning a medal in Budapest. The mixed doubles team is rated sixth in the world and will compete in WTT Star Contender Budapest 2022 as the fourth seed.