10-member Indian table tennis team to train in Portugal ahead of CWG 2022

Meanwhile, he will be partnering Sreeja Akula in the mixed doubles. "I have always been a team guy which is a very important thing while playing doubles. For me the most important factor is adaptability. I adapt easily which helps me in doubles," he said. All the players on the tour are part of the Birmingham-bound Indian team picked by the Committee of Administrators. The Indian table tennis players had won all the team events at the last edition of the CWG and returned with a haul of three gold, two silver, and three bronze.