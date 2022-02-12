G Sathiyan signs up for French Pro-A league, to play for Jura Morez Tennis de Table club
Today at 4:39 PM
World No. 33 Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has signed up for the top tier French Pro A league for the 2022-23 season, where he will play for the Jura Morez Tennis de Table club, with his sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sathiyan took to Instagram to make the news official.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran put up a valiant effort in the Tokyo Olympics but was unable to go through Round 2 against Lam Siu Han of Hong Kong in a contest that lasted the full length, resulting in heartache for the Chennai paddler.
Sathiyan, on the other hand, has been soaking in the successes since Tokyo, particularly two bronze medals from the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021, among other medals.
The 29-year-old table tennis player is now ready to play for Jura Morez in the French Pro A league, where he is in terrific shape and has had a very steady run on the circuit. The French Pro A league, which has been contested since 1932, is one of the strongest in Europe, with ten clubs including some of the top players in the world. AS Pontoise-Cergy, Caen TTC, GV Hennebont, Istres, Jura Morez TT, La Romagne, Les Loup d'Angers, Saint Denis US 93 TT, SPO Rouen TT, and Villeneuve PPC are the teams currently competing.
When Sathiyan Gnanasekaran makes his French debut for the league, he will wear the Jura Morez shirt with the aim of gaining valuable experience ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.