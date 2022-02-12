G Sathiyan signs up for French Pro-A league, to play for Jura Morez Tennis de Table club

The 29-year-old table tennis player is now ready to play for Jura Morez in the French Pro A league, where he is in terrific shape and has had a very steady run on the circuit. The French Pro A league, which has been contested since 1932, is one of the strongest in Europe, with ten clubs including some of the top players in the world. AS Pontoise-Cergy, Caen TTC, GV Hennebont, Istres, Jura Morez TT, La Romagne, Les Loup d'Angers, Saint Denis US 93 TT, SPO Rouen TT, and Villeneuve PPC are the teams currently competing.