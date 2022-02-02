Manika Batra enters top-50 in world rankings of women's singles

Manika Batra has risen six places to join the top-50 of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women's singles world rankings for the first time since March 2019. The first Indian women's singles player to reach the round of 32 at the Olympics in Tokyo, is rated 50th in recent rankings.

The Indian table tennis player, who has a career-high global ranking of 46, also reached the semi-finals of World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender events in Budapest and Lasko, accumulating 280 ranking points. Manika Batra, 25, presently has 1334 points, seven points behind world No. 49 Polina Mikhailova. China's Sun Yingsha tops the women's singles standings with 7580 points. The two-time Olympian advanced in the women's and mixed doubles rank as well. While Manika Batra and Archana Kamath achieved their best-ever world ranking of sixth in women's doubles after climbing four places, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also climbed four places to be ranked 11th in mixed doubles. Last year, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made history by becoming the first Indian pair to win a WTT title in Budapest. They went on to become the first Indian mixed doubles duo to crack the top-15 of the global rankings. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran rose from 38th to 33rd in the men's singles rankings. Sharath Kamal, meanwhile, fell two places to 34th. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, the top-ranked Indian duo in men's doubles, are rated 29th in the world.