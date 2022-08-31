Sharath Kamal to skip World Table Tennis Championships 2022
Today at 7:04 PM
Sharath Kamal, who won three gold medals for India at the most recent Commonwealth Games, has chosen not to compete in the World Table Tennis Championships in China next month due to personal reasons. The 40-year-old Sharath had won the men's singles, mixed doubles, and team championships.
The men's squad will be led by G Sathiyan, the No. 37 player in the world, while the women's team will be coached by Manika Batra, rated No. 44. Manika will be aiming for an improved performance after an underwhelming campaign at the CWG.
"National men and women coach S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach of Manika) and masseur Harmeet Kaur will be the other members of the contingent," Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) said on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medallist A Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons." On September 25, the Indian squad is anticipated to fly out to Chengdu, the venue of the championship.
Indian Table Tennis team
Men: G Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar.
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh.
Coaches: S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach).
