LIVE CWG 2022 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

India are in contention for a couple of more medals in table tennis in the Men's singles event.

SATHIYAN 5 - 5 DRINKHALL (3 - 0)

This time it is Drinkhall who pushes the Indian back before finding the winner off the backhand. AND AGAIN!!! THIS TIME IT IS THE DOWN THE LINE THAT LEVELS THE SCORE!

SATHIYAN 5 - 3 DRINKHALL (3 - 0)

Sathiyan finally has the lead in the game. He Drinkhall allows him to double it with an unforced error.

SATHIYAN 3 - 3 DRINKHALL (3 - 0)

Drinkhall takes the lead on the Sathiyan serve but hits his next service return long.

SATHIYAN 2 - 2 DRINKHALL (3 - 0)

BUT WE ARE LEVEL!! Errors are costing Drinkhall here.

SATHIYAN 0 - 2 DRINKHALL (3 - 0)

THAT IS FOUR TIMES IT HAS HAPPENED NOW! Drinkhall takes the first point. AND THE SECOND ONE NOW!

SATHIYAN 11 - 5 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

AND HE SEALS IT!!! JUST ONE GAME AWAY NOW!

SATHIYAN 10 - 5 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

GAME POINTS!

SATHIYAN 9 - 5 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

Sathiyan misses a forehand return this time. But Drinkhall messes up on his backhand to keep the difference at four points

SATHIYAN 8 - 4 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

Again Sathiyan has the first point. Can he extend his lead. An error from Drinkhall allows him to do just that! FOUR POINT GAME!

SATHIYAN 6 - 4 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

Will the timeout stop the Drinkhall comeback? YES IT WILL!!

SATHIYAN 5 - 4 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

RAMAN CALLS TIMEOUT NOW!! GOOD DECISION FOR ME!

Error on the service return by Sathiyan.

SATHIYAN 5 - 3 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

A mishit by Sathiyan finally breaks the streak. ANOTHER ONE FOR DRINKHALL!! TWO POINT GAME NOW!

SATHIYAN 5 - 1 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

Has the timeout helped? NOT REALLY!! Sathiyan pushes him back and back and eventually forces the error with a huge smash.

SATHIYAN 4 - 1 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

ANOTHER ONE FOR INDIA!!! AND AS PREDICTED, TIMEOUT CALLED BY EVANS!

SATHIYAN 3 - 1 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

Sathiyan pushes Drinkhall back and the latter can't keep his return on the table. Another error by Drinkhall. I sense a timeout coming.

SATHIYAN 1 - 1 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

AND AGAIN!! Drinkhall has the first point of the game after Sathiyan falters on the backhand. BUT WE ARE LEVEL!

SATHIYAN 0 - 0 DRINKHALL (2 - 0)

I am surprised the English did not opt for a timeout at 7-3 in the game. They usually tend to take their timeouts early if they are in trouble.

SATHIYAN 11 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

AND HE WILL TAKE HIS NINTH CONSECUTIVE POINT TO SEAL GAME NUMBER TWO!

SATHIYAN 10 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

WOW!!! GAME POINTS!! A QUICK DOWN THE LINE SERVE BY SATHIYAN BRINGS UP GAME POINTS!

SATHIYAN 9 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

AGAIN!! He ups the tempo and Drinkhall commits the error. ANOTHER WILD SHOT BY DRINKHALL!! SIX POINT GAME NOW!

SATHIYAN 7 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

Drinkhall finds the angle this time but Sathiyan uses his speed to keep it in play and the Englishman who commits the error. AND ANOTHER ONE!!

SATHIYAN 5 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

Sathiyan takes the lead for the first time in the game and makes it count by forcing an error to double it.

SATHIYAN 3 - 3 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

Drinkhall again dominates a rally to take the lead again. BUT AGAIN SATHIYAN PULLS OFF THE POINT OFF A GREAT ATTACKING RALLY!

SATHIYAN 2 - 2 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

Drinkhall again takes the lead but Sathiyan gets the luck of the egde to level things again.

SATHIYAN 1 - 1 DRINKHALL (1 - 0)

Drinkhall again has the first point of the game but a wild forehand into Sathiyan's chest levels the game up.

SATHIYAN 11 - 9 DRINKHALL

Drinkhall defends well despite being pushed back by Sathiyan's attack and saves one game point. NOT THIS TIME!!! SATHIYAN HAS THE FIRST GAME IN THE BAG!

SATHIYAN 10 - 8 DRINKHALL

NOW HE LEADS!! Drinkhall's push goes out off the net. AND SATHIYAN GETS SOME MORE LUCK AS THE BALL GOES OFF THE EDGE!!! GAME POINTS!

SATHIYAN 8 - 8 DRINKHALL

Sathiyan has one back and another one! WE ARE LEVEL AGAIN!

SATHIYAN 6 - 8 DRINKHALL

He finally misses on the forehand as Sathiyan is able to reduce the lead. The Indian though commits an unforced error to let the Englishman keep his lead intact.

SATHIYAN 5 - 7 DRINKHALL

Again he attacks the Sathiyan backhand to win a point. AND AGAIN!! FIVE IN A ROW FOR THE ENGLISHMAN!

SATHIYAN 5 - 5 DRINKHALL

A big down the line forehand wins Drinkhall the first point before he repeats it to level things up.

SATHIYAN 5 - 3 DRINKHALL

Yes he can! An error from Drinkhall is followed by one from the Indian but he still has a two point lead.

SATHIYAN 4 - 2 DRINKHALL

Sathiyan responds with back to back points to take the lead. Can he keep it now?

SATHIYAN 2 - 2 DRINKHALL

Drinkhall again takes the first point but commits an unforced error to see the scores level again.

SATHIYAN 1 - 1 DRINKHALL

Drinkhall starts off with a quick winner but Sathiyan levels the game by winning a point on this backhand.

SATHIYAN vs DRINKHALL

AND WE ARE OFF!!! Drinkhall to serve!

SATHIYAN vs DRINKHALL

The players are out and after a quick warmup we will have live action.

SATHIYAN vs DRINKHALL

Here we go! We will start with the bronze medal game.

While Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will face off against England's Paul Drinkhall for a bronze medal, Sharath Kamal Achanta will take on Liam Pitchford for the gold medal.