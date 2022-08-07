CWG 2022 - Indians gear up for a medal filled day in table tennis

While the team of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanassekaran will take part in the Gold medal match in the Men's doubles, the duo will also have a chance at singles glory in their respective semi finals.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula's campaign in singles comes to an end without a medal as she falls in seven games in the bronze medal game.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula started off poorly again but she has managed to bring the game back to 5-7. She is still down but it can easily be turned around.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has not started well. She is down 1-5 as the players change sides here in the decider.

AKULA vs LIU

AND AS EXPECTED AKULA TAKES THE SIXTH GAME!! 11-9!!! WE NEED A DECIDER TO CONFIRM A BRONZE MEDAL!

AKULA vs LIU

Akula is level with the scorecard reading 8-8 in the sixth.

AKULA vs LIU

AKULA HAS DROPPED THE GAME!! SHE NOW TRAILS 2-3!! AKULA WOULD BE THINKING THAT SHE HAS LIU RIGHT WHERE SHE WANTS HER! SHE HAS ALREADY WON A COUPLE OF MATCHES BEING DOWN 1-3. CAN SHE DO IT AGAIN? WE WILL LET YOU KNOW!

AKULA vs LIU

13-13 in the fifth game of the bronze medal match. Akula has managed to save a few game points to stay in the game.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has levelled the fifth game at 10-10. This could be a crucial point in the game for Lui because Akula has come back from deficits before. Will she be able to?

AKULA vs LIU

The fifth game has been a very tight one so far as Akula trails Liu by just two points.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has leveled the match up by taking the fourth game 11-7.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula leads 6-4 in the fourth game. She is down a game in the match right now.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has dropped the two games in a row. Not a problem though as she has come back from bigger deficits than those in previous matches.

AKULA vs LIU

The second game is proving to be a closer one as both players are locked on six points apiece.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has taken the first game of her bronze medal match 11-3. Three more games to go and she can have some silverware to show off.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula is just racing ahead here. She leads by six points as the scoreboard reads 9-3 in her favour.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula has started her game really well. She currently leads 5-2 in the first game.

AKULA vs LIU

Akula is preparing for her match against Liu of Australia. The players are currently warming up and we will have some live action soon from there.

Sreeja Akula, who will partner Achanta in the Mixed doubles final, will also contest in the bronze medal match in the singles event as well.

TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula -

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula