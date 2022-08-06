LIVE - CWG 2022 | Sharath Achanta Kamal vs Yong Quek

It is day nine at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Indian table tennis stars will be playing their quarters and semis matches today. The action starts with women's doubles with Manika Batra and Diya Chitale taking on Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim; there is a lot of singles action too.

ACHANTA 10 - 7 QUEK (3 - 0)

AND THAT IS IT!!! ACHANTA IS INTO THE SEMI FINAL OF THE SINGLES EVENT!

ACHANTA 10 - 7 QUEK (3 - 0)

MATCH POINTS!!

ACHANTA 9 - 6 QUEK (3 - 0)

Achanta is just moments from sealing the match now.

ACHANTA 5 - 2 QUEK (3 - 0)

Achnata has started the fourth game like a house on fire here.

ACHANTA 11 - 4 QUEK (2 - 0)

The Indian is just putting the final touches now. He is up by three games now. One more and he is through to the semi final.

ACHANTA 4 - 1 QUEK (2 - 0)

The Indian continues his good run here.

ACHANTA 2 - 0 QUEK (2 - 0)

Achanta starts off with two quick points here.

ACHANTA 0 - 0 QUEK (2 - 0)

This has been a dominating performance by the Indian so far.

ACHANTA 11 - 7 QUEK (1 - 0)

AND ACHANTA HAS THE SECOND GAME IN THE BAG AS WELL

ACHANTA 10 - 7 QUEK (1 - 0)

GAME POINTS!

ACHANTA 9 - 7 QUEK (1 - 0)

Achanta's big forehand allows him to extend his lead but his backhand error keeps it at a two point game.

ACHANTA 8 - 6 QUEK (1 - 0)

Quek gets one back on his serve. AND ANOTHER ONE!! TWO POINT GAME NOW

ACHANTA 8 - 4 QUEK (1 - 0)

Achanta extends his lead massively now. Only a matter of time now.

ACHANTA 6 - 4 QUEK (1 - 0)

Quek responds with a forehand of his own. Achanta has managed to keep his lead intact though.

ACHANTA 4 - 2 QUEK (1 - 0)

Quek's backhand is all over the place right now has he commits an error on it before Achanta comes back with a forehand winner.

ACHANTA 2 - 2 QUEK (1 - 0)

Achanta responds with a couple of points on his own serve now.

ACHANTA 0 - 2 QUEK (1 - 0)

Again it is Quek who gets the first point. And he will take the lead on his serve

ACHANTA 0 - 0 QUEK (1 - 0)

Game two... Here we go!

ACHANTA 11 - 5 QUEK

Quek saves one of them but then hits his backhand long. Achanta has the first game in the bag.

ACHANTA 10 - 5 QUEK

GAME POINTS!

ACHANTA 9 - 5 QUEK

Achanta is on fire right now. A string of points have put him in the driving seat now.

ACHANTA 7 - 5 QUEK

Great defence by Achanta and then he counters with a big forehand. AND NOW HE LEADS BY TWO!!

ACHANTA 5 - 5 QUEK

AND AGAIN!

ACHANTA 4 - 4 QUEK

Achanta again takes the lead but again the youngster pulls him back

ACHANTA 3 - 3 QUEK

Achanta takes the lead again but this time his backhand lets him down as we level the game again.

ACHANTA 2 - 2 QUEK

Errors galore here at the start of this match as both players feel each other out.

ACHANTA 1 - 1 QUEK

Quek starts off quick by forcing an error on the backhand but Achanta does the same with one on the forehand.

ACHANTA 0 - 0 QUEK

And we are ready to begin. HERE WE GO!

ACHANTA 0 - 0 QUEK

The players have come out and after a quick warmup we will have live action. Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty are also in contention for place in the semis and we will have updates for you from those game as well.

The other Indian pair of Sreeha Akula and Reeth Tennison have also made it to the final eight by beating Chloe Zhang and Lara Whitten in straight games.

We start the day with some good news as the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Diya Chitale have qualified for the quarter finals of the Women's doubles event with a straight games win against Mauritius' Oumehani Hosenally and Nadeshwaree Jalim.

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 pm

Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay round 1, Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am

SQUASH

Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen - 5:15 pm

Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll - 6 pm

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh - 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour - 6 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty - 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges - 10 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter - 10:50 pm

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan - 11:40 pm

BOXING

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon - 3 pm

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba - 3:30 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley - 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson - 8 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey - 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba - 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere - 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England - 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa - 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s doubles round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm

Women’s doubles round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim - 2 pm

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong - 2:40 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker - 3:25 PM IST

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford - 3:25 PM IST

Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng - 4:10 PM IST

Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu - 4:55 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee - 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarter-final* - 8:30 PM IST

PARA BADMINTON

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle - 6:15 pm

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey- 12:15 am

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel vs Christina Ikpeoyi - 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag vs Montague

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 2:Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani