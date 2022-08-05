LIVE - CWG 2022 | Indian Mixed Doubles Teams advance to quarters

It is day eight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Indian table tennis stars will be playing their pre-quarters matches today. The pair of G Sathiyan/ Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan/Manika have a great chance of making it to the medal rounds; so join us for latest updates on the TT matches starting at 2pm.

That is it for Table Tennis for the time being. But we still have a lot more action coming your way as Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra will resume play in the Women’s singles round of 16 at IST 3:15 PM. D join us then

UPDATE - Sharath Achanta Kamal and Sreeja Akula are through to the quarter finals as well. They beat the Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Chee Feng Leong 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 to book their place in the next round. They will now take on England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho.

UPDATE - In the other game Sharath Achanta Kamal and Sreeja Akula are taking on Malaysia's Ying Ho and Chee Feng Leong. The Indian pair lost the first game 5-11. However, they came back strong to take the second game 11-2 before claiming the third one 11-6 to take the lead in the match.

Sathiyan/Manika 11 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

AND MANIKA AND SATHIYAN WILL GET THOSE!!

THEY ARE THROUGH TO THE QUARTERS OF THE MIXED DOUBLES EVENT!

Sathiyan/Manika 9 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

The Indians though restore their lead quickly. Just two more points to go!

Sathiyan/Manika 7 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

The Nigerians get some help from the net before a Manika error levels the score again.

Sathiyan/Manika 7 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

TIMEOUT NIGERIA! This is as good a time to take it.

Sathiyan/Manika 7 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

AND THEY TAKE THE NEXT TWO POINT!! THEY JUST HAVE TO CLOSE THIS ONE OUT NOW!

Sathiyan/Manika 5 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

THE NIGERIANS TAKE THE LEAD BEFORE THE INDIANS PULL IT BACK!

Sathiyan/Manika 4 - 4 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

A forehand error from Manika means that the scores will remain level.

Sathiyan/Manika 3 - 3 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

AND WE REMAIN LEVEL AT THE FIRST TOWEL BREAK!

Sathiyan/Manika 1 - 1 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

The teams share the first couple of points to start the game.

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

The scoreboard issue has still not been resolved.

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu (2 - 0)

That is two games down. One more game and they are through to the quarters.

Sathiyan/Manika 11 - 6 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

AND THAT IS THE SECOND GAME IN THE BAG!! These two have looked incredible today. They have forced errors right left and centre with their accurate play so far.

Sathiyan/Manika 9 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

The Indian pair are just two points away from taking the second game.

Sathiyan/Manika 6 - 2 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

The Indians have taken a commanding lead now. Only a matter of time before they can seal this game.

Sathiyan/Manika 4 - 2 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

There seems to be a problem with the scoreboard as we switch to a manual system.

Sathiyan/Manika 2 - 2 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

The Nigerians level the scores again. Errors by Sathiyan and Manika, in that order, allow them to do so.

Sathiyan/Manika 2 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

Forcing back to back error from Ojomu, the Indians have a two point lead to start

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu (1 - 0)

HERE WE GO!! GAME TWO

Sathiyan/Manika 11 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu

GAME INDIA!!! That was close at the start but once the Indian pair got into their rhthym, it was game over for the Nigerians.

Sathiyan/Manika 10 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu

GAME POINTS FOR THE INDIAN PAIR!!!

Sathiyan/Manika 9 - 7 Omotayo/Ojomu

The Nigerians have cut the lead back to two.

Sathiyan/Manika 9 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu

YES THEY CAN!!! FOUR POINT LEAD!!

Sathiyan/Manika 7 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu

The Indians have had enough. They have a two point lead now. Can they capitlaize?

Sathiyan/Manika 5 - 5 Omotayo/Ojomu

The Nigerians are not holding back here. Level scores at the midway point of the game.

Sathiyan/Manika 4 - 4 Omotayo/Ojomu

No they cannot. Back to back errors allow the Nigerians to draw level.

Sathiyan/Manika 4 - 2 Omotayo/Ojomu

Finally, the Indians have a proper lead. Can they keep it though?

Sathiyan/Manika 2 - 2 Omotayo/Ojomu

AND AGAIN!! Close game here already.

Sathiyan/Manika 1 - 1 Omotayo/Ojomu

A Manika backhand hands India the lead but the Nigerians draw level

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu

We are ready to start!

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu

The players are ready and warming up. We will have live action soon.

Sathiyan/Manika 0 - 0 Omotayo/Ojomu

India's top pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are going up against Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu.

Table Tennis latest update - So the Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra will take on Olajlde/Ajoke at 2 PM. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the action live.

Checkout full India schedule for day 8 of CWG 2022

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM (Saturday)

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM

Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM

Women’s Pair Semi-finals* – 4:30 PM

Men’s Fours Semi-finals* – 9 PM

Squash

Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s Freestyle 62kg, Quarter-final: Sakshi Malik vs Kelsey Barnes (England)

Women’s Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD