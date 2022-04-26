Sharath Kamal wins national title for record 10th time, Sreeja Akula emerges women's champ

Earlier in the day, second seed Sathiyan defeated left-handed Sanil Shetty 4-0 in a one-sided match in the men's singles semifinals. In a previous encounter, top-seed Sharath Kamal faced another left-hander, Manush Shah, and it was not easy for him. The Gujarat paddler got off to a good start and caused a lot of problems for Sharath. Manush levelled the score at 2-2 to keep his chances alive in the contest. Sharath, who had been battling in the fifth, eventually triumphed on the seventh game point. With a 3-2 lead, Sharath recovered his stride and quickly finished out the match.