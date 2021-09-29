2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships | Indian women's team script comfortable 3-0 win over Jordan

The Indian women’s team was missing out on their top star Manika Batra for the Asian Championships after the player got herself tangled in an unprecedented situation following the rift between her and national coach Soumyadip Roy. However, Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee highlighted India’s squad with Archana Kamath also in the fray.

Each fixture comprises of five matches, with a team needing to win three matches to seal the tie. Sutirtha Mukherjee, the world no. 97, hammered her Jordanian opponent in the opening match, defeating her in straight sets – 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 to give India the lead.

Youngster Archana Kamath, who is enjoying a healthy form off-late, having reached the quarter-finals of last week’s WTT Star Contender, in Doha, had the better of Taimmaa Abo-Yaman 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-3). On the other hand, Ayhika Mukherjee, completed the formalities by having the better of Yara Aldmaisy 11-7, 11-1, 11-1.

The Indian women’s team will be up against Nepal in the next group 1 fixture of the 1st division. If India manage to win the tie, they’ll top the group and qualify for the semi-finals of the 1st division. The winner and runners-up of the 1st division get a direct entry to the champions division, where they’ll compete with six other teams for the title.