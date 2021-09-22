WTT Star Contender Doha | Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar crash out in qualifying rounds
Indian paddlers Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Reeth Tennison endured a tough day in the singles qualifying rounds at WTT Syar Contender Doha 2021. All three lost out a berth in the singles competition. But India's hopes rest on the shoulders of G Sathiyan, who got a first-round bye.
On a tough day for the Indians in the qualifying rounds at WTT Syar Contender Doha 2021, Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Reeth Tennison, bowed out of the competition. In the women's singles, Tennison lost 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-6) to Neda Shahsavari of Iran in the last of her qualifying round matches. She had earlier beaten local player Shouq Abdulla in the first round, according to a report in Olympics.com.
Amalraj lost 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7) to Japan’s Yuto Kizukuri in the second qualifying round. Former junior world no.1 Manav Thakkar too crashed out in the second qualifying round, going down to Frenchman Abdel-Kader Salifou 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11).
In the first qualifying round, both Thakkar and Amalraj had secured byes. But the duo will now feature in the doubles main draw, which begins on Wednesday.
Amalraj will partner G Sathiyan, and Thakkar will be with Harmeet Desai. In the mixed doubles, Thakkar will be seen playing alongside Archana Kamath.
G Sathiyan will also be seen in action in the singles and received a bye in the first round. Meanwhile, Desai will face Paraguay’s Marcelo Aguirre in the first round match, and the winner will be up against world No. 8 Hugo Calderano of Brazil.
In women's singles Sreeja Akula will face Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia, while Kamath starts her women’s singles campaign against England’s Tin-Tin Ho.
