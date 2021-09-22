WTT Star Contender Doha | Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar crash out in qualifying rounds

On a tough day for the Indians in the qualifying rounds at WTT Syar Contender Doha 2021, Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Reeth Tennison, bowed out of the competition. In the women's singles, Tennison lost 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-6) to Neda Shahsavari of Iran in the last of her qualifying round matches. She had earlier beaten local player Shouq Abdulla in the first round, according to a report in Olympics.com.