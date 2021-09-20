Manika Batra decides to move Delhi High Court after non-selection in Indian team

The entire controversy between Manika Batra and TTFI started when the ace paddler decided not to take the help of national coach Soumyadeep Roy, during Tokyo 2020. Later, after reporting about same, Batra did not feature in the national camp, which was a prerequisite to make it to the national team.

Things are getting worse by the day between Manika Batra and the TTFI, and the ace paddler was left out of the team for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championship. Now, the Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a petition by Batra. According to a report in PTI, Justice Rekha Palli granted two days to the central government counsel to take instructions on the entire issue.

The judge went on to say that the allegations against the coach were serious and the Centre should be a little proactive. "There is something to be said. We have a high-ranking player. We have to balance... If there are such senior allegations against the coach, Union of India has to be a little bit proactive on this," said the judge.

"Let them (Centre) come back with instructions. Ultimately she is the highest-ranking player in the country today," the judge added.

In her petition, the CWG gold medalist had alleged that the federation was carrying out the selection in an unfair manner and was targeting certain individuals, which is not in the interest of the sport in the country. She also asserted that the national coach, Soumyadeep Roy, was running a private table tennis academy and on one occasion pressurised her to throw her match away during the qualification for the Tokyo 2020.

"This incident happened on 17.03.2021 in respect of the match to be held on 18.03.2021 at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, 2021 organized by ATTU. Not only did the Petitioner refuse to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but she also immediately communicated this to the Adviser, TTFI, on 18.03.2021," the plea alleges.

"After conclusion of Olympics, the Respondent No.1 (federation) issued Rules and Regulations dated 04.08.2021 (received by the Petitioner on 27.08.2021) informing her that attending of National Coaching Camp is compulsory, failing which she would not be selected for any upcoming international event," it says.

"Only the personal coach would know the strengths, weakness, skills and areas which a player should focus and strengthen. However, these Rules do not permit any personal coach/support staff," the plea adds.