2021 Kazakhstan Open | Indian paddler Snehit Suravajjula loses summit clash in men's singles event
Today at 4:31 PM
Indian paddler Snehit Suravajjala came tantalizingly close to winning the men’s singles title at the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open 2021 in Karaganda after a loss in the final. Pair of Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen lost in the final to top-seed Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia.
Snehit Suravajjula had a dream run at the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open 2021, with the Indian paddler outclassing world no. 136 Pavel Platonov in the semi-final to set up a title clash with Kirill Gerassimenko.
However, it was an uphill task for the Indian against world no.46, who eventually succumbed to the pressure and lost the match 1-4. Having already taken a 0-3 lead in the summit clash, the Indian managed to pull one back in the fourth game, but Krill killed off the match in the fifth game, with the final scores reading 11-6, 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6.
Even in the doubles event, Snehjit paired up with Sudhanshu Grover and reached the semi-finals before crashing out against a strong Kazakh’s duo of Kirill Gerassimenko and Alan Kurmangaliyev, with the final scores reading 3-2 (8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 10-12, 11-5).
The men’s doubles pair of Mudit Dani and Siddhesh Pande also lost in the last four clash against Saudi Arabia’s Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz bu Shulaybi 11-8, 11-8, 11-3. Sudhanshu Grover made it to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles event, while Siddhesh Pande, Mudit Dani, and Jeet Chandra, all lost in their respective round-of-16 ties.
In the women’s doubles event, the pair of Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen displayed some phenomenal Table Tennis to make it to the final but lost to top-seed Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6. Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen lost their respective matches in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event, while Selena Selvakumar and Ankita Das bowed out in the round-of-16.
The mixed doubles pair of Jeet Chandra / Kaushani Nath and the duo of Sanil Shetty / Prapti Sen lost in their respective qualifier matches.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.