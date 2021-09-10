Young paddler Mudit Dani set to play for B75 Table Tennis Club in Danish Super League
Paddler Mudit Dani is all set to play in the Danish Super League, starting on Friday. He will part of the B75 Table Tennis Club, and rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world including Michael Maze of Denmark. Earlier, Achanta Sharath Kamal had played in the Danish Super League too.
Upcoming Indian paddler Mudit Dani is all set to be part of a top-division European League after he got picked to play for B75 Table Tennis Club in the Danish Super League. Dani is the sixth-ranked Indian in the men's singles rankings currently, and has earlier played for leagues in Germany and France. However, this is the first time he has signed a season-long contract.
"I'm very excited as this is my first time playing in the top league in a European country. For this', I'd like to thank B75 for believing in me. Experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at the international level," Dani was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.
Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal had also played in the Danish Super League in the past. Apart from that, the league will see participation from some of the best in the world, including the Olympic Games medallist and the former World No. 8 Michael Maze of Denmark.
"There weren't many tournaments last year due to the pandemic and now with the international circuit resuming gradually, I'm looking to get much-needed match practice while playing here. This league has some top players and I look forward to a great season with the team," the 22-year-old Dani added.
Dani had made his senior debut in 2018 and then won the first medal at the US Open the following year. Recently, he played at the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha and Budapest.
