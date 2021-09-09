TTFI calls executive committee meeting to look into Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy controversy

After the Tokyo Olympics, paddler Manika Batra had revealed the reason why she did not take help from national coach Soumyadeep Roy during the competition. She said that the latter had asked her to concede her match during the qualifiers in March. Now a committee will look into the matter.

There seems to be no end to the Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy controversy. The Indian table tennis star has alleged that Roy, the national coach had wanted Batra to concede a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March. After the allegations, the TTFI had asked Roy for a written response to the allegations, which he has submitted.

Now the federation has called for an executive committee meeting to discuss the entire issue in detail. “Both Manika and Roy will be heard in the meeting and inquiry panel will be formed," TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee told PTI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there is a national camp going on in Sonepat, where most of the senior players have reported already. Manika and G Sathiyan, who wanted to train in Poland, are expected to reach in a day or two as well.

The federation had made it mandatory to attend the national camps in order to be eligible for the big events, including the Asian Championships in Doha later this month. Sutirtha Mukherjee has also reached after recovering from fever, said Banerjee.

“The rules are pretty clear. You have to attend the camp to be eligible for selection," he said.

On the other hand, the Indian team has not had a foreign coach in more than three years, and the federation is looking to hire one immediately. Former paddler from Spain, Alfredo Carneros has shown interest in coaching the Indian team.

It is noteworthy that A Sharath Kamal had defeated Carneros in the 2008 Olympics. “We lost a lot of time due to COVID. We are on the lookout and are talking to a few coaches. A decision will be made soon," added Banerjee.